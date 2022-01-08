Advertisement

3 Degree Guarantee for January - CASA of South Central Kentucky

South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of January, South Central Bank chose the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Central Kentucky for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast high temperature within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky up to $500.

The Executive Director of CASA of South Central Kentucky, Jana Sublett, discussed more about the organization!

