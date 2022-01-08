AutoZone on Russellville Rd. recalls tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the few businesses open in the most damaged area from the tornadoes on Russellville Rd. is speaking out on the aftermath.

Various businesses near Russellville Rd and Emmett Avenue were significantly damaged from the tornado, some like the Advance Auto Parts are completely gone.

AutoZone spoke on the damage they got during the tornado.

“We only sustained just window damage here, the thermos’ ripped out the whole windows in the window frame. But other than that, I mean, we kind of got really lucky compared to most other people around here. But when we came in, there was a bunch, a bunch of water, and the merchandise was damaged all over the place. But like I said, we got very lucky and cleanup was very easy for us,” says Christopher Heneghan, the store manager at AutoZone on Russellville Road.

AutoZone says many people were not aware they were open so they had to spray paint the wooden boards on the windows saying “we are open.”

