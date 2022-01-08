Advertisement

Disaster Recovery Centers to reopen Saturday, Jan 8

FEMA
FEMA(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Disaster Recover Centers in Kentucky will reopen this Saturday, January 8.

The following centers will reopen at 12:00 CT:

Barren, Hopkins, Graves, Marion, Warren, Logan, and Caldwell Counties.

Due to the winter weather, FEMA closed all its disaster recovery centers and mobile registration centers on Thursday.

To find out more information on Kentucky Tornado Recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster.

