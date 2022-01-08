Disaster Recovery Centers to reopen Saturday, Jan 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Disaster Recover Centers in Kentucky will reopen this Saturday, January 8.

The following centers will reopen at 12:00 CT:

Barren, Hopkins, Graves, Marion, Warren, Logan, and Caldwell Counties.

Due to the winter weather, FEMA closed all its disaster recovery centers and mobile registration centers on Thursday.

To find out more information on Kentucky Tornado Recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster.

