Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: David Lewis

Not all heroes wear capes and one man in Warren County showed one community, how to be selfless.

“I knew that there’s people you know, there’s, there’s people that probably really need help right now. And obviously, you know, human life is far more important than, you know, my vehicle or, or my brand new grills on the back porch, you know, things like that. If my roof got torn off, and me and my son, were getting soaked, I would expect somebody to come you know, knock on my door and, and drag me out of there,” says David Lewis who lives in the Creekwood area.

After several tornadoes ripped through the city of Bowling Green, David Lewis quickly made sure his family at home was safe before heading out to help neighbors and those in the surrounding areas.

“So I came back inside and and put Cory in his little play area, and hollered at some people that were across the courtyard and said, you know, “Hey, are you guys okay?” “We’re fine. You know, we don’t have a roof anymore.” “And I said, Well, you know, come, come in here, come in here. It’s warm. You know, it’s somewhat dry. There’s rain coming in the windows, but you know, we can take care of that,” adds Lewis.

“So I just, just went around and knocked on some doors and some windows and told everybody that you know, didn’t have a dry, warm spot to come, come sit in the apartment, and so after I made the, the initial circle of the courtyard, I went to the next street over and that’s where it was really, really bad,” also explained Lewis.

David Hetrick, one of Lewis’ neighbors says, “he actually ran house to house, pulling folks into his house, whether their house was banged up, or not just people that were frightened. And even though he had a kid in his house, and his spouse was terrified, he was out there trying to help the community get in a safe space.”

Brianna Hetrick, also a neighbor of Lewis also said “he actually had like three newborns in his house, and him and his girlfriend provided formula to the newborns and let them sleep on the couch. And they had like 25 people in their house at night spending the night.”

But to Lewis, his swift actions do not make him feel hero.

“I appreciate the, the thought and the sentiment, I mean, I still don’t feel like I did anything heroic. But I was just doing what I would expect for one of my neighbors to do, you know, you do right by your fellow man, whether you know him or not, and, and the storm, you know, the tornado that came through it, it didn’t care what color you were, or what language you spoke, or what your religion was, or anything like that,” says Lewis.

He also adds there is a silver lining in the midst of tragedy.

“We’ve made some lifelong friends, like before, before the storms, it was a quiet neighborhood, you know, we would say hi, or neighbors and passing and things like that. But we never you know, I didn’t even know anybody’s name. And now it’s like, I know, everyone in this building. I know, pretty much everybody in the complex, I’ve made new friends. And like I said, they’re gonna be lifelong friends. There’s, there’s no doubt about it.”

