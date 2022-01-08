Advertisement

Salvation Army white flag program

By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With winter weather among us it is important to note that during really cold days, Salvation Army in Bowling Green also serves as a warming station during its operating hours.

When temperatures dip below 35 degrees, Salvation Army opens its doors on these so-called “white flag” nights-- this offers shelter for men trying to escape the cold, and during the day if the temperatures below 35, Salvation Army will open its dining room to anyone who just needs to warm up.

“During the day, if it’s below those temperatures, we want to open up our dining room. So that’d be you know, every you know, during the day from 8 am to 4 pm and then if people are in need still for overnight shelter will open up as a white flag shelter as overflow for from Room in the Inn and we will take in anybody who just needs to stay and keep warm overnight,” says Monica Horton with Salvation Army.

Women are asked to reach out to Room in the Inn if they need help.

