Winter weather update: Road crews say to expect roads to refreeze

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet KYTC) District 3 crews worked all day clearing roads following a winter weather system that dumped more six inches of snow in the area.

Thanks to the sunshine crews were able to make great headway on main routes.

The single digit temperatures overnight caused the snow to freeze on the roadway making removal much tougher on the KYTC vehicles.

While many of the main routes have improved the lesser traveled rural routes and secondary routes remain covered or partially covered. These routes are expected to remain that way until later in the day on Saturday. Crews are working until late tonight and are expected to report back on Saturday.

Motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions overnight as many places that were cleared will refreeze. Icy conditions are expected and motorists should expect black ice conditions as well.

If motorists have to be out driving behavior should be adjusted. Motorists should use slower speeds and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

