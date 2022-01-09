Advertisement

Cooler air and dry conditions push in!

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the teens!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After heavy rain persisted with us this Sunday morning, cool air and dry conditions will follow into tonight. Expect a dry stretch for the next several days!

Monday Planner
Monday Planner(wbko)

A high pressure system to our west will keep us dry through the next few days. Temperatures will struggle to rise past the mid to upper 30s throughout Monday afternoon. We’ll see a slow warm up into the mid-week with highs in the low 50s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, a cold front arrives Friday, allowing for scattered showers to move in. At this time, we are not expecting a severe weather threat nor a complete washout. Scattered showers drag into the start of our weekend, but we dry out towards Saturday afternoon and beyond that. Behind the cold front will be colder air, which will bring cooler conditions into the region. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid 40s on Saturday. However, Sunday will be cooler - we’ll see afternoon highs in the upper 30s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 41. Low 18. Winds W at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 40. Low 26. Winds SE at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 51. Low 32. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 70 (1930)

Record Low: -24 (1877)

Today’s Precip: 1.62″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.65″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.65″)

Today’s snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (1409 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Winter weather update: Road crews say to expect roads to refreeze
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Temperatures will fall through the day as breezy northwesterly winds take over the region.
Cold front brings rain, another cool down to Kentucky!

Latest News

Watch out for black ice Sunday afternoon through Monday morning!
Soaking rains through Sunday morning, then temps fall!
Temperatures will fall through the day as breezy northwesterly winds take over the region.
Cold front brings rain, another cool down to Kentucky!
Clear and cold
Frigid Temps Overnight
Frigid Friday!
Frigid Friday conditions to stay with us!