Cooler air and dry conditions push in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After heavy rain persisted with us this Sunday morning, cool air and dry conditions will follow into tonight. Expect a dry stretch for the next several days!

Monday Planner (wbko)

A high pressure system to our west will keep us dry through the next few days. Temperatures will struggle to rise past the mid to upper 30s throughout Monday afternoon. We’ll see a slow warm up into the mid-week with highs in the low 50s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, a cold front arrives Friday, allowing for scattered showers to move in. At this time, we are not expecting a severe weather threat nor a complete washout. Scattered showers drag into the start of our weekend, but we dry out towards Saturday afternoon and beyond that. Behind the cold front will be colder air, which will bring cooler conditions into the region. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid 40s on Saturday. However, Sunday will be cooler - we’ll see afternoon highs in the upper 30s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 41. Low 18. Winds W at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 40. Low 26. Winds SE at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 51. Low 32. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 70 (1930)

Record Low: -24 (1877)

Today’s Precip: 1.62″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.65″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.65″)

Today’s snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (1409 - Mold Spore Count)

