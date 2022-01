HIGHLIGHTS: German American Bank Basketball Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday featured fun cross-regional matchups in the German American Bank Classic over at Bowling Green High School. Check out all the scores and stars from this weekend’s action.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caverna 43

Logan County 40

Bowling Green 66

Bullitt East 51

Greenwood 68

Warren East 50

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenwood 73

Owensboro 54

Oldham County 53

Barren County 45

Bowling Green 76

Franklin County 46

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.