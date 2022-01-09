Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid

Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - House Speaker David Osborne says Kentucky lawmakers will take up tornado-recovery legislation Monday.

He says the goal is to accelerate an initial round of assistance. Legislation introduced Saturday proposes $200 million of aid in response to the storms that devastated several Kentucky communities last month, killing 77 people.

Osborne says the House budget committee is set to review the package Monday.

The plan is to quickly pump $45 million into stricken communities, with $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools.

Osborne says more rounds of the aid will be released later to help meet other recovery needs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Temperatures will fall through the day as breezy northwesterly winds take over the region.
Cold front brings rain, another cool down to Kentucky!
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear said he’ll announce historic investments in education on Monday.
Gov. Beshear unveils education budget plan
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY 3rd)
Yarmuth: Kentucky gets big boost in home heating assistance
First Christian Church in Bowling Green will host a benefit concert for tornado victims on...
Bowling Green church to hold benefit concert for tornado victims
A Lexington native tells us he’s lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through his apartment...
Kentucky Realtors offer $1.5 million in disaster relief funds
While you're inside, give us a follow @wbkotv - do it for the 'Gram!
Cold temperatures, but warm sunshine to start the work week!