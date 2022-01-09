Cold front brings rain, another cool down to Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of the snow that had fallen on Thursday has melted away thanks to seasonably warm conditions that Saturday had brought. However, the mild conditions are brief as another cool down is on the way, which will be accompanied by rain!

Temperatures will fall through the day as breezy northwesterly winds take over the region. (WBKO)

Saturday night will be wet with periods of rain, especially late overnight into early Sunday morning. Areas of ponding are possible, especially in areas that receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will only fall in the low 40s along with breezy winds out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible.

Sunday will start off wet with rain likely in the morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing strong or severe is expected. Heavy rainfall is possible, and once the rain ends, rainfall totals will be between 1″ to 2″, which that combined with melted snow/soggy ground will cause the potential for minor flooding in a few trouble spots. Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, do not drive through it under any circumstances. As the rain dwindles down in the region, the temperatures will also fall down! The rain is part of a cold front, and it will move through south central Kentucky in the morning, making high temperatures in the morning (mid-to-upper 40s). During the afternoon, winds will shift out of the northwest and remain breezy. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 30s. There is a potential for “flash freezing,” which means any wet roads Sunday evening and night could quickly become black ice. If you are traveling Sunday evening and night, we ask that you drive with caution due to the likelihood of slick spots - especially on rural roads. Black ice threats stay with us through Monday morning with overnight lows expected to fall in the upper teens and low 20s.

Monday will be dry, but cold with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s under plentiful sunshine! Tuesday is a copy and paste day to Monday, though temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than Monday thanks to easterly winds during the morning. Winds will shift out of the south later in the day, which will bring temperatures a bit more seasonable as we slide into the middle of the work week! Wednesday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be more of the same and by the end of the week into the weekend, the 50s remain but rain chances move into south central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: AM Rain. Breezy and cooler PM. High 48. Low 19. Winds NW at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 41. Low 18. Winds W at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 40. Low 26. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 11

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 69 (2006, 2008, 2019)

Record Low: -12 (1877)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.02″ (+2.09″)

Yearly Precip: 3.02″ (+2.09″)

Today’s snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (1669 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.