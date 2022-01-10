Bowling Green church to hold benefit concert for tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A “BG Strong” tornado relief benefit concert has been scheduled for this Saturday at First Christian Church in Bowling Green.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature violinist Julianna Waller-Martinez and pianist Carlos Martinez from Essential Music Org as they present An American Soundscape concert of original classical music.

Other performers will be Zac Bush, Dr. Dwight Pounds and the Red River Fiddlers.

Attendees are asked to bring donations of food and household items or monetary donations.

Donation items needed include long grain rice, potatoes, flour, ground beef, chicken, laundry detergent pods and toilet paper.

Event organizers says there is spacious seating in the sanctuary and masks are required.

