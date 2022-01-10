City of Bowling Green gives an update on tornado debris removal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are providing specific instructions for organizing tornado debris. “The city is asking that people separate their debris into three piles,” Debi Highland, with the City of Bowling Green, said.

Vegetative debris, such as tree branches, should be set aside from nearly everything else, including construction materials, furniture, or large appliances. “Whatever you need to put out there that was damaged in the tornado that’s no vegetation,” Highland explained.

Another category of items to set aside by themselves is hazardous chemicals.

“Let’s say you’ve got a whole bunch of paint or a whole bunch of something else, anything that you would get rid of on a household chemical waste day, that needs to be in a third pile,” Highland said.

The city of Bowling Green does have one person coordinating volunteer efforts for debris removal. If you still have debris on your property and need help moving it to the right of way, you can call 270-799-8084 and ask for JT Troxell.

“So, if you have debris that you need help getting to...he’s the person to call,” Highland explained. “Also, if you are someone who wants to volunteer to help people get their, vegetation to the right of way, JT is also the person who is coordinating all of that.”

Highland said the city is working seven days a week to get debris cleaned up, working with city and county contractors. FEMA is not picking up any debris at the moment. Patience is key as they are working as fast as they can. Even if your neighbor’s debris is picked up and yours isn’t, contracts will still come back around.

To date, the city has picked up 115,791 cubic yards of debris. “So, that’s quite a bit of debris that the city has picked up so far, and we still have quite a ways to go,” Highland stated.

