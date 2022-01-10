Cold temperatures, but warm sunshine to start the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Sunday’s rain and falling temperatures, we have icy roads and sidewalks possible in the area so travel with caution for the morning! Fortunately after what has been an active past month in the region, we have quiet weather in the forecast starting today!

A high pressure system to our west will keep us dry through the next few days. Temperatures will struggle to rise past the mid to upper 30s throughout Monday afternoon. We’ll see a slow warm up into the mid-week with highs in the low 50s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, a cold front arrives Friday night, allowing for scattered showers to move in. At this time, we are not expecting a severe weather threat nor a complete washout. Scattered showers drag into the start of our weekend, but we dry out towards Saturday afternoon and beyond that. Behind the cold front will be colder air, which will bring cooler conditions into the region. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid 40s on Saturday. However, Sunday will be cooler - we’ll see afternoon highs in the upper 30s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 39. Low 18. Winds W at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 40. Low 28. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 51. Low 32. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 70 (1949)

Record Low Today: -19 (1879)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Mold Count: Low (1409 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 51

Yesterday’s Low: 29

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.62″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.65″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.65″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

