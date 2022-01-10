Advertisement

Gov. Beshear says Ky. is in a COVID escalation we’ve never seen

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19.

The governor reported updated numbers on cases from the weekend. On Saturday, there were 6,750 new cases and 32 deaths; on Sunday there were 5,235 new cases and 21 deaths; and on Monday there were 5,049 new cases and 14 deaths.

The state is seeing a 26.33% positivity rate.

Because of the surge in cases, the governor has authorized the National Guard to mobilize and help in Kentucky hospitals. Of the 10 regions the state tracks, nine are in the red/critical area. Hospitalizations have increased 17%, and 33 of 96 hospitals are reporting staffing shortages.

As of Monday, 1,873 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 452 are in the ICU, and 238 are on ventilators.

“We’ll have about 445 active guardsmen and women assisting through hospitals, and at the moment, through our food banks. They’ll be assisting all over the Commonwealth with the exception of hospitals that didn’t need them yet or have other plans,” Gov. Beshear said.

After this weekend, 21% of the state is now officially vaccinated and boosted. The governor said the only way to keep hospitalizations from becoming overwhelmed again is for people to become fully vaccinated.

The governor said less than half of all of the eligible kids in school right now are vaccinated. He said we’re seeing many schools already calling off in-person instruction.

