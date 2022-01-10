Kentucky Realtors offer $1.5 million in disaster relief funds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Realtors has announced that $1.5 million in disaster relief assistance is now available to residents of Kentucky that were affected by the storm and tornadoes in December.

In order for someone to be considered for assistance they must first fill out an application and provide the requested documents.

The recipient must be a full-time Kentucky resident and U.S. citizen or legally admitted for residence in the United States.

Applicants are required to provide photo identification that proves residency, copies of mortgage statement, mortgage payment coupon, rent statement, or lease agreement.

Applicants must also show proof of damage. The following may be accepted: photo of damages, insurance estimate, copies of written claims, settlement proceeds, claim status reports, copies of repair estimates from contractors.

Assistance is available to qualified applicants towards monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the disaster or rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the disaster.

Relief assistance is limited to a maximum of $3,000 per household.

For more information, call 859-263-7377 or email kyrealtors@kyrealtors.com.

