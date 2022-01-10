Advertisement

Minor flooding across Bowling Green, stay aware for flash flooding

Officials say flash flooding can come with no warning.
Officials say flash flooding can come with no warning.(Jeanna Kleine-Kracht, WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the snowstorm on Thursday and rain from early Sunday morning into the day, there might have been some flash flooding in your area.

Officials say flash flooding can come with no warning and can develop pretty fast.

They say just six inches of moving can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

“It’s hard to see flooded roadways at night it blends right in,” said Travis Puckett, Warren County Emergency Management Deputy Director “If you live in a flood-prone area, and think that it’s rained enough that that roadway that you frequently travel on floods, we always say ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’ It’s not worth driving through.”

Puckett says if you get stuck, you have not only put your lives at risk but also are risking the lives of the first responders coming to save you.

