Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor

LAUREL, Ind. (WXIX) - The man in charge of a motocross company based in southeast Indiana was arrested on child rape charges last month in Tennessee, and investigators think there could victims in the Tri-State.

Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, is charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related counts, according to a district attorney in Tennessee.

Meyung worked for the Indiana-based company, Live Your Dreams MX, which took him across the country to build motocross tracks and teach kids about the sport, the district attorney said.

The district attorney said the agencies investigating the case think there could be victims in nine other states.

Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky are among those states where investigators think more victims could be, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The 30-year-old ran races at Haspin Acres Off-Road and Motocross Park in Laurel as recently as last fall, the park confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

According to Haspin Acres Off-Road and Motocross Park’s Facebook page, Meyung was their MX Race Manager.

He put on around four or five races at the park in Laurel, officials with the park said.

The park announced they are suspending motocross races for next season.

When the news of Meyung’s arrest came out, prosecutors say others came forward about possible crimes he allegedly committed.

Meyung’s current charges involved three children in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Court documents accuse him of locking two children inside a bus and sexually assaulting them. Another child reportedly said that he and Meyung took part in “inappropriate behavior.”

A woman named Kelly, who lives in Georgia, says she knows Meyung and some of the victims and is appalled by the allegations.

“Complete shock. 100 percent shock. I mean I didn’t even know what to say or think. None of us did,” Kelly said. “He’s a piece of crap, complete piece of crap, messing with people’s kids, ruining these kids’ lives.”

Kelly said she met Meyung through motocross.

“They look up to him because he builds these tracks for these kids, has these races for these kids, and that’s what these kids live and breathe,” she said. “As a parent, it’s terrifying ‘cause you trust these people, especially in motocross community, it’s just, it’s like a big family.”

Investigators believe Meyung worked with other youth organizations and ministries too.

Video from a 2010 Fox19 story shows Meyung working as a local snowboard instructor.

Several Tennessee media outlets are reporting that Meyung’s twin brother, Bryan Meyung, and a woman named Marisa Davis are accused of tampering with evidence in the case. Investigators say Ryan Meyung reached out to them, asking them to delete things from his iPhone and iCloud accounts.

