Report: Barren County man admits to sexual acts with juvenile, charged with Sodomy

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man is behind bars after authorities say he admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile.

On Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a sexual assault. Authorities responded to the location of the 16-year-old male victim who told officials that a man named James Dehner had picked him up.

The report states that the victim told deputies that Dehner became “handsy” and went on to perform several sexual interactions on the juvenile.

Authorities made contact with Dehner who was transported to the Barren County Jail.

During an interview with investigators, the report says that Dehner admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the juvenile.

He also allegedly handed over his phone to the deputy which revealed he had been in contact with the juvenile when he was 15 years old. Dehner stated he thought the juvenile was 17 years old but believed he was older, the reports stated.

Denher was charged with four counts of Sodomy 3rd Degree and is in the Barren County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

