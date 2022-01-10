Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to unveil ‘historic’ education investments

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said he’ll announce historic investments in education on Monday.

It’s part of the budget proposal he wants lawmakers to approve. Education leaders hope the governor will support more funding for all levels of learning.

The Prichard Committee, based in Lexington, is asking for more teacher support too.

The governor is set to lay out his plan at 11:00 a.m. Monday. His full budget address is set for Thursday.

Republican leaders have already filed their state budget bill.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Temperatures will fall through the day as breezy northwesterly winds take over the region.
Cold front brings rain, another cool down to Kentucky!
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

Latest News

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY 3rd)
Yarmuth: Kentucky gets big boost in home heating assistance
First Christian Church in Bowling Green will host a benefit concert for tornado victims on...
Bowling Green church to hold benefit concert for tornado victims
A Lexington native tells us he’s lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through his apartment...
Kentucky Realtors offer $1.5 million in disaster relief funds
While you're inside, give us a follow @wbkotv - do it for the 'Gram!
Cold temperatures, but warm sunshine to start the work week!