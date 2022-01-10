Advertisement

Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money

Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA(WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Jan. 10, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday marks one month since the devastating tornadoes hit Bowling Green.

Countless volunteers are still donating their time, money and items to those who have lost everything.

RELATED: Bowling Green woman helps neighbors, victims of tornado, with Porch Pantry

One woman, Kaitlyn Wilkins, Food Truck and Pantry Organizer, has her own porch pantry for those tornado survivors and says she restocks it almost daily. However, she says she has noticed that some people take items that they don’t really need and then try to return them to the store.

“We had spoken to Walmart and Kroger both and called over there to see if there was a way to prevent it. And they told us to mark through the UPC vertically so that the UPC won’t scan,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins says if you are donating items to either her porch, or bigger organizations to make sure you are marking out those barcodes. It not only saves time, but also makes sure the donated items are getting to those who need them.

“If people can mark off their donations like how we’ve been doing to that saves tons of time because it took me probably an hour or so just to do all the ones out here and I can’t imagine like Jaycees having to go through and do all that for their thousands of items.”

