Yarmuth: Kentucky gets big boost in home heating assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Representative John Yarmuth says Kentucky will receive more than double its annual investment to help families afford energy costs.

He says it’s a result of a federal pandemic assistance package.

Yarmuth says more than $113 million in funding was secured for Kentucky through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations process.

The investment will help families struggling with home heating costs.

Yarmuth is a Democrat representing the Louisville-area 3rd District.

He played a key role in passing the American Rescue Plan as chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.