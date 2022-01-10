Advertisement

Yarmuth: Kentucky gets big boost in home heating assistance

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY 3rd)
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY 3rd)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Representative John Yarmuth says Kentucky will receive more than double its annual investment to help families afford energy costs.

He says it’s a result of a federal pandemic assistance package.

Yarmuth says more than $113 million in funding was secured for Kentucky through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations process.

The investment will help families struggling with home heating costs.

Yarmuth is a Democrat representing the Louisville-area 3rd District.

He played a key role in passing the American Rescue Plan as chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Temperatures will fall through the day as breezy northwesterly winds take over the region.
Cold front brings rain, another cool down to Kentucky!
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

Latest News

First Christian Church in Bowling Green will host a benefit concert for tornado victims on...
Bowling Green church to hold benefit concert for tornado victims
A Lexington native tells us he’s lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through his apartment...
Kentucky Realtors offer $1.5 million in disaster relief funds
While you're inside, give us a follow @wbkotv - do it for the 'Gram!
Cold temperatures, but warm sunshine to start the work week!
Tracking cold conditions this Monday morning!
Cold and dry start to the work week!