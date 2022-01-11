BCSO warns of scammer posing as employee demanding gift cards for fines

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an alleged scammer who is calling people and posing as an employee.

According to officials, the scammer states he is a detective or deputy with the department. He even uses a real employee’s name, officials said.

The caller then states he is contacting the individuals in regards to an arrest warrant, citation or another fine for missed jury duty and insists that the individual pays a fine of $1,500 to $2,000 in the form of a ‘government voucher.’ Officials say the scammer requests that the individual go to Food Lion, Dollar General or Walmart to purchase a gift card, and will stay on the line until a gift card is purchased.

The number on the caller ID is (270) 238-2320.

Barren County officials assure you that they will not contact you on the phone regarding a missed court date, money owed or outstanding warrants. Please hang up if you receive one of these calls.

