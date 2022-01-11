Beshear reports over 9K new COVID cases, record-high positivity rate
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reported 9,450 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 941,986 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 26.79% positivity rate, which is a record high. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 2,348 are in kids 18 or younger.
Tuesday marks the fourth-highest day for daily COVID cases. All 10 days with the most new cases during the pandemic have been in the past two weeks.
There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,434.
There are currently 1,953 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 449 in the ICU and 237 on a ventilator.
