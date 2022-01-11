A Breezy, Warmer Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall-to-wall sunshine resumed Tuesday, with slightly warmer afternoon readings for most. We’ll be a lot warmer Wednesday, thanks in large part to breezy southwest winds!

We’ll see an increase in cloud cover Wednesday, with some sunshine at times. Southwest winds could gust 20-30mph Wednesday afternoon, but those winds will propel readings into the mild lower 50s, a few degrees above normal! We stay dry and mild through Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies.

A weak disturbance cuts through the region Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible, perhaps a light shower to the north. Highs back off a bit into the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. That marks the start of a colder trend which will carry us into the weekend!

An Alberta Clipper system is forecast to dive southeastward out of the Midwest Saturday. This may bring some snow to the area Saturday into Saturday night, although at this time, much uncertainty exists as far as the system’s track along with moisture amounts. It will be cold this weekend, with high temps lowering from the 40s Saturday into the upper 30s Sunday. We stay cold through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, with some moderation in temperatures Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 53. Low 34. Winds SW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. High 49. Low 30. Winds W at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. High 42. Low 29. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (2020)

Record Low: -18 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.41″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.41″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (1091 - Mold Spore Count)

