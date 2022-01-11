Advertisement

Court operations return in Kentucky county after tornadoes

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Court operations are returning in Graves County, Kentucky, a month after deadly tornadoes heavily damaged the county courthouse.

Graves County has not accepted any court filings since Dec. 13.

The Kentucky Supreme Court ordered court operations suspended and has amended the order to resume operations.

The Administrative Office of the Courts says operations are resuming Tuesday.

Court proceedings will be conducted remotely or in person in another county if the parties agree.

The circuit court clerk’s office will open at a temporary location in Mayfield and will serve the public by phone and in person by appointment.

Court documents can be filed by e-Filing or placed in the drop box outside the temporary location.

