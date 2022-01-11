Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Friday

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, January 14, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA administrator Erik Hooks will travel to Bowling Green.

When they arrive, they will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey recovery efforts following the devastation from the December tornadoes.

They will also volunteer at a local FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.

The first lady will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need.

Governor Beshear unveils education budget proposal
Long-time Ky. educator says Gov. Beshear’s education budget is needed
First Lady Jill Biden to Travel To Kentucky
Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset upon the order of Governor Andy Beshear.
Beshear orders state flags to half-staff in honor of Rep. Darryl Owens