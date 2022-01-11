First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, January 14, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA administrator Erik Hooks will travel to Bowling Green.

When they arrive, they will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey recovery efforts following the devastation from the December tornadoes.

They will also volunteer at a local FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.

The first lady will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need.

