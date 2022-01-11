Liberty Financial presents $50,000 to Red Cross for tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One month after the tornadoes hit Bowling Green, we continue to see support pouring into the community. Liberty Financial made a big contribution to relief efforts.

On Tuesday, management at the branch in Bowling Green gave a $50,000 check to the American Red Cross to help with tornado relief.

Employees and members raised $25,000 and the branch matched those donations.

“It just makes us feel really proud of the company, they have stepped up right away and organized this funding to help these families and we are really proud to present this check to the Red Cross, so we can continue to help them and their cause to continue helping families affected by the tornadoes,” said Alen Ahmetovic, Branch Manager of Liberty Financial.

Ahmetovic says he had family members.. whose home was hit by the tornado making it especially important to him to give back after seeing what they have had to go through.

“My brother in law and his family-- they lost their homes so they have kind of struggled with this I know things seemed like they have calmed down a little bit but families are still struggling so this is going to be a great help for them for sure.”

