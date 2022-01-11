Advertisement

Liberty Financial presents $50,000 to Red Cross for tornado relief

Liberty Financial donation to the Red Cross.
Liberty Financial donation to the Red Cross.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One month after the tornadoes hit Bowling Green, we continue to see support pouring into the community. Liberty Financial made a big contribution to relief efforts.

On Tuesday, management at the branch in Bowling Green gave a $50,000 check to the American Red Cross to help with tornado relief.

Employees and members raised $25,000 and the branch matched those donations.

“It just makes us feel really proud of the company, they have stepped up right away and organized this funding to help these families and we are really proud to present this check to the Red Cross, so we can continue to help them and their cause to continue helping families affected by the tornadoes,” said Alen Ahmetovic, Branch Manager of Liberty Financial.

Ahmetovic says he had family members.. whose home was hit by the tornado making it especially important to him to give back after seeing what they have had to go through.

“My brother in law and his family-- they lost their homes so they have kind of struggled with this I know things seemed like they have calmed down a little bit but families are still struggling so this is going to be a great help for them for sure.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money
James Paul Dehner
Report: Barren County man admits to sexual acts with juvenile, charged with Sodomy
Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on...
Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
City of Bowling Green gives an update on tornado debris removal
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear says Ky. is in a COVID escalation we’ve never seen

Latest News

Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
BCSO warns of scammer posing as employee demanding gift cards for fines
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program
gn
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet