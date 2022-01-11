Local lawmakers react to new redistricting plans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - New maps for Kentucky’s House, Senate, Congressional, and Supreme Court districts were given final passage Saturday, now on the governor’s desk.

“A lot of people really don’t understand the process that it is according to census numbers, said Sen. Mike Wilson. “You know, it’s not anything other than that and trying to make sure that you’re doing it according to those constraints of the U.S. Constitution, the Kentucky Constitution, the 1969 Voter Rights Act, and all of those things that are constraining you because if you don’t do that, that’s unlawful and I think we have a very good, lawful map.”

A senate district cannot have more than 118,000 people and Warren County now has 134,000 people, one of the fastest growing counties in the last 10 years - something Sen. Wilson says can’t be avoided.

“Cannot avoid it with the population shift. We’ve lost population in the east and the west of our state and they’re all moving to the I-75 corridor and the I-65 corridor, which Bowling Green has been a recipient of over 20,000 additions in the last ten years which made for it too large for it not to be split,” Sen. Wilson said.

The maps that have been drawn by the majority party would divide Warren County into three districts.

Rep. Patti Minter, of Bowling Green, voted no on both the house and senate maps. She says the new plans take the voice away from the people who live there.

“The county has been cracked into three districts and again, one of those districts includes Campbellsville. The senator that represents that particular district lives in Campbellsville and again, Warren County as the fifth largest county and Bowling Green has the third largest city in the state, has very different needs than the more rural areas of the state. So, this dilutes the voices of the people who live here,” Rep. Minter said.

The redistricting plans now head to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear who can sign or veto them. But GOP lawmakers can easily override the governor’s veto with a majority vote in each legislative chamber.

Following that, there is the possibility for court challenges.

“That dilutes voices of people who live in the City of Bowling Green and in Warren County,” Rep. Minter said. “You know, we’ve been fortunate for a long time to be able to speak with one voice in the senate, but this is clearly done to dilute the voices of the voters of Warren County and to try and engineer an outcome that benefits one party. So, that’s not right and people from all political viewpoints have been getting in touch with me and saying, ‘that’s not fair.’”

Rep. Jerry Miller, sponsor of House Bill 2, said the plan meets all constitutional requirements and pitted few incumbents against each other.

