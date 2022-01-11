Long-time Ky. educator says Gov. Beshear’s education budget is needed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday morning, Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference outlining what he hopes to see in a two-year education budget for the state of Kentucky.

“To stay a world-class destination for world-class companies we must have a world-class workforce,” Governor Beshear said.

His proposal would add nearly $2 billion over the next two years, compared to what is in the current budget for public education from pre-K through high schools, taking advantage of a huge projected surplus.

One of the biggest components of the plan would be funding universal preschool for all Kentucky 4-year-olds. “Fully funding pre-k for all 4-year-olds is less than eight percent of the budget surplus we have,” the governor explained.

Patrice McCrary was a long-time teacher, spending many years teaching in Bowling Green. As a Kindergarten teacher, she saw first hand how helpful preschool was to jump-start a student’s education and set them up for future success.

“Right now, we have over 50% of our children entering Kindergarten that are not ready for Kindergarten, so having universal preschool would equalize that playing field,” McCrary said. “I can tell you very quickly, you can you can pinpoint immediately which children have had a good solid introduction into education, and which ones have not had the social interaction and the structure as they step into the classroom.”

Right now, Kentucky is facing a teacher shortage. Beshear’s education proposal would provide several incentives to attract and retain teachers in Kentucky, one of them fulling funding retirement pensions.

“That was one of the big driving forces, that we could pull more teachers into the teaching field,” McCrary said. The retirement has become a slippery slope, for us across the Commonwealth, letting them know, yes, you will be taken care of down the road.”

Not only funding pensions, but the plan would forgive student loans for teachers, and provide a five percent raise to public school staff.

“If you really want to see what our teachers have been going through for the past several years, go spend time in a classroom, you will see. It’s difficult, it is a difficult job,” she said. “We have funding flowing in right now, and if we are able to use it wisely within the world of education, we will see the benefits will reap for generations.”

Governor Andy Beshear will give his full budget address on Thursday.

