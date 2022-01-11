Meredith earns back-to-back C-USA Freshman of the Week honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second consecutive week, Mya Meredith of the WKU women’s basketball team has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week.

The Taylormill, Kentucky native had 21 points in WKU’s 63-51 win at FIU on Saturday. Meredith also tied career highs in rebounds with eight and steals with four. The freshman has had 20-or-more points in two of her last three games and has three total 20-point games on the season.

Meredith was crucial in the fourth quarter for WKU, scoring the first eight points of the frame for the Toppers as well as coming up with two rebounds and block late in the game.

Over the last five games, Meredith is averaging 18.0 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Her 13.2 points per game on the season is the most by a C-USA freshman and 19.7 points per game during league play is the fourth most by any conference player.

The rookie is shooting a blistering 58.8 percent from the perimeter during conference play which leads the league. She’s also shooting 59.0 percent from the floor during conference play, which is the second-best rate of any C-USA player behind only fellow Topper Meral Abdelgawad.

WKU has now claimed five weekly conference awards this season which is the most for a WKU team since the Toppers had eight in the 2017-18 season.

The Tops are off to a 3-0 start to C-USA play and have a five-game winning streak heading into this week’s games in Texas. WKU will take on Rice on Thursday at 7 p.m. and North Texas on Saturday at 2 p.m. Thursday’s game will be streamed on CUSA.tv and Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

