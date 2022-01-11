Advertisement

Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location

Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on Wednesday.(Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Q Coffee Emporium has announced plans to close their Nashville Road location on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

According to a release from the business, owners have “battled an inadequate HVAC system” they say made it “impossible” to maintain standards.

“Add to that, recurrent water leaks from the front wall structures and the roof present a severe threat to the safety of customers and employees,” according to the release.

Q owners said in the release they spent the majority of 2021 to resolve the issues.

“We believe we’ve exhausted every available avenue and while there is still pending litigation, we are left with this most difficult of decisions,” they said in a release.

Q Coffee Emporium has two locations at 5851 Scottsville Road and at the Point at Peachtree.

