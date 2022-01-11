Sunshine and cold continues, brief warm up on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw tons of sun Monday, although we needed all the sunshine we could muster just to warm temperatures to near 40°! Another quiet but chilly day lies in store for Tuesday.

Grab the large cup of Joe - we've got cold conditions in store today with sunshine! (WBKO)

A high pressure system to our west will keep us dry through the next few days. We’ll see a slow warm up into the mid-week with highs in the low 40s Tuesday before climbing into the low 50s Wednesday. Winds will become more southerly these next two days, turning breezy at times Wednesday. We may see more clouds roll in late Wednesday into Thursday, otherwise, quiet weather continues.

A frontal system arrives Friday night, allowing for scattered showers to move in. Rain could mix with wet snow Saturday, depending on the system’s track. Behind the front, things dry out Saturday night, with the remainder of the weekend looking chilly. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Chilly temps linger into the start of next week, with fair skies expected Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 42. Low 26. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 53. Low 34. Winds SW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 49. Low 30. Winds W at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 72 (2020)

Record Low Today: -18 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:49 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (1091 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 40

Yesterday’s Low: 23

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.53″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.53″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

