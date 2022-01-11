Turkey Neck Bend Ferry in Monroe County temporarily closed for repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to an announcement made on the KYTC District 3 Facebook page, the Turkey Neck Bend Ferry on KY 214 in Monroe County is currently closed due to mechanical issues with the two ferry tugboats.

Parts for repairs to one tugboat are in the shipping process and are expected to arrive in the coming days.

The repairs will take several days to complete.

Once repairs are complete the U.S. Coast Guard will inspect the tugboat and operation will immediately begin.

The second tugboat is undergoing further evaluation to determine what repairs need to be made to return it to operation.

Two new tugboats have been funded.

The contract was awarded to Grandview Welding & Equipment Sales of Tompkinsville for the fabrication of both tugboats to be delivered later this year.

