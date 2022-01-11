Advertisement

Turkey Neck Bend Ferry in Monroe County temporarily closed for repairs

Two new tug boats on order
(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to an announcement made on the KYTC District 3 Facebook page, the Turkey Neck Bend Ferry on KY 214 in Monroe County is currently closed due to mechanical issues with the two ferry tugboats.

Parts for repairs to one tugboat are in the shipping process and are expected to arrive in the coming days.

The repairs will take several days to complete.

Once repairs are complete the U.S. Coast Guard will inspect the tugboat and operation will immediately begin.

The second tugboat is undergoing further evaluation to determine what repairs need to be made to return it to operation.

Two new tugboats have been funded.

The contract was awarded to Grandview Welding & Equipment Sales of Tompkinsville for the fabrication of both tugboats to be delivered later this year.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paul Dehner
Report: Barren County man admits to sexual acts with juvenile, charged with Sodomy
Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money
Governor Andy Beshear said he’ll announce historic investments in education on Monday.
Gov. Beshear unveils education budget plan
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
City of Bowling Green gives an update on tornado debris removal
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear says Ky. is in a COVID escalation we’ve never seen

Latest News

Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on...
Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location
Court operations return in Kentucky county after tornadoes
Grab the large cup of Joe - we've got cold conditions in store today with sunshine!
Sunshine and cold continues, brief warm up on the way!
Give yourself a minute or two to scrape that frost off the windshield this morning!
Another cold day before warmer air moves in!