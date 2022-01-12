Anyone in temporary housing urged to register with Red Cross by Friday, FEMA by Feb. 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the December 11 tornadoes that destroyed or badly damaged hundreds of structures in Bowling Green, the Red Cross has provided temporary housing to multiple people.

Many others have received help through charities, family members or are using private funds to provide temporary shelter for themselves. It is important that anyone who is staying in temporary shelter, which may include hotels, a family or friend’s home, Airbnb or anything that is not their permanent residence, register with the Red Cross by Friday, January 14, Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson said.

You can register in person from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow and Friday at the old Sears store in Greenwood Mall or online at https://www.redcross.org/local/kentucky/get-help.html.

For those who are ineligible for assistance from FEMA, the Red Cross has programs to provide a variety of types of disaster assistance.

Additionally, individuals impacted by the storm must register with FEMA on or before Feb. 11. You can do this in person at the old Sears store inside Greenwood Mall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also register through disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA assistance is available only to those affected by the Dec. 11 storm damage at this time.

If you receive a denial letter from FEMA, carefully read the letter, and if you have any questions, go directly to the FEMA site in the mall for assistance.

It is also vital to provide correct contact information so that FEMA can make contact with you about your claim.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.