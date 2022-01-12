Beshear reports new record numbers for COVID-19 cases, positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 11,232 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 952,956 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 27.39% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,828 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,455.

As of Wednesday, 2,011 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 454 are in the ICU, and 243 are on ventilators.

“Our hospitals are becoming strained and we’re seeing impacts in our schools and communities. Mask up, get your vaccine and booster,” Gov. Beshear said.

