Advertisement

Beshear reports new record numbers for COVID-19 cases, positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 11,232 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 952,956 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 27.39% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,828 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,455.

As of Wednesday, 2,011 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 454 are in the ICU, and 243 are on ventilators.

“Our hospitals are becoming strained and we’re seeing impacts in our schools and communities. Mask up, get your vaccine and booster,” Gov. Beshear said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on...
Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location
Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money
Joshua Niehoff arrested and accused of rape 1st degree.
BGPD: Man arrested for rape of juvenile, inappropriate contact with underage girls
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor
Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation

Latest News

Former Christian County Sheriff William "Bill" Dillard
First African American sheriff in Kentucky passes away
Andy Beshear, Kentucky (AP)
Beshear offers budget proposals to overcome nursing shortage
Chevis Elliot Commits to Lindsey Wilson FB
Chevis Elliot Commits to Lindsey Wilson FB
Blood Drive in BG
‘Blood Assurance’ seeking blood donations after suffering from mass cancellations
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Home Burglary
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Home Burglary