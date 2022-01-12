BGPD: Man arrested for rape of juvenile, inappropriate contact with underage girls

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Bowling Green has been accused of raping a juvenile girl while she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, prompting further investigation.

On Sunday, Bowling Green Police responded to the Super 8 Motel where they found a 14-year-old victim who claimed she had just been raped by a 19-year-old male identified as Joshua Niehoff.

Police located Niehoff near the motel and said he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to police, Niehoff said he provided the teen victim with marijuana edibles and marijuana. The police report says he admitted to having sex with the juvenile and stated “it was a mistake.”

Niehoff allowed the investigator to scroll through his Snapchat account where officials determined he has been communicating with underage girls and soliciting sexually explicit images from them.

Neihoff has been charged with Rape 1st Degree - Incapable of Consent-Physically Helpless, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Possessing Matter Sex Performances by a Minor, Unlawful Use of Electronic Means. He is currently in the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 dollar bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

