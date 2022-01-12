Breezy and warm Wednesday, potential winter weather this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday and Tuesday were cold with abundant sunshine. We trade that with some high thin clouds and breezy winds that will allow warmer air to move in for the middle of the work week!

We'll be breezy today with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour under a mix of sun and clouds in south central Kentucky. (WBKO)

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today with high thin clouds - so expect sunshine for much of the day that will filter through most of the cloud cover. Southwest winds could gust 20-30mph Wednesday afternoon, but those winds will propel readings into the mild lower 50s, a few degrees above normal! We stay dry and mild through Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies.

A weak disturbance cuts through the region Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible, perhaps a light shower to the north. Highs back off a bit into the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. That marks the start of a colder trend which will carry us into the weekend!

An Alberta Clipper system is forecast to dive southeastward out of the Midwest Saturday. This may bring some snow to the area Saturday into Saturday night, although at this time, much uncertainty exists as far as the system’s track along with moisture amounts. It will be cold this weekend, with high temps lowering from the 40s Saturday into the upper 30s Sunday. We stay cold through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, with some moderation in temperatures Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 53. Low 34. Winds SW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 49. Low 30. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. High 42. Low 31. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 73 (1916)

Record Low Today: -26 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low (1395 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 41

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.41″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.41″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

