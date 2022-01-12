Advertisement

Christ Episcopal Church holds service to remember those affected by the December tornadoes

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, one month after the December 11 tornadoes, Christ Episcopal Church of Bowling Green held a service remembering those who were affected by the Bowling Green Tornadoes.

Many gathered to pray for those affected and lost and to pray for resiliency in the Bowling Green community.

The service was held with First Christian Church, State Street Methodist Church, and the Presbyterian church.

”Grief is the undercurrent of our community right now, as we navigate what life is and will be as we piece it back together,” Very Rev. Becca Kello said.

“Tonight we mourn the lives lost in the deadly tornado that swept through our town, and we also share in the common grief for all that is lost has been lost. For the collective trauma that we all went through even if everything was okay. We also share tonight in the bone, deep weariness that has marked my days, and I’m sure yours as well.”

The Very Reverend Kello also said the Bowling Green community will not be the same as it was before the tornadoes but prays that God will be with us in our grief, and will change the community in a sense of unending hope.

To watch the full service, click here

