Crime Stoppers: BG Home Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on January 11, 2022 a white male stole several items from a homeowner’s garage in Police District 60.

The incident was captured on a home surveillance camera where the suspect is seen stopping his SUV near a garage. The video shows the man then walking from the garage and loading items into a white Isuzu Rodeo. The suspect is a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

