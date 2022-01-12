Advertisement

Critical blood shortage in southern Kentucky, two drives added in Bowling Green

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Southern Kentucky continues to grapple with a critically low blood supply as there’s less than a two-day supply of most blood types. Meanwhile, Blood Assurance is adding two blood drives in Bowling Green this week:

The first drive will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Vision Source of Bowling Green located at 335 New Towne Drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The second drive will take place Friday, Jan. 14 at First Baptist Church located at 621 E. 12th Avenue from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Individuals who donate whole blood will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, while those who donate double red cells, platelets or plasma, will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Walk-ins are welcome. Donors can also schedule their appointment in the days leading up to the blood drives HERE.

The low supply is a result of mass cancellations due to winter weather and an increase in COVID cases, said officials.

