Advertisement

Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to get cookies to customers

In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.
In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As Girl Scout Cookie season begins, the organization intends to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic with a hybrid selling model that includes on-demand delivery from DoorDash.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced the partnership Tuesday. It will allow people who don’t know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies for on-demand delivery or pickup at a nearby booth.

Customers can order cookies through the DoorDash website or app in some locations in January, with expanded delivery beginning in February.

Among the other ways you can get cookies are by texting COOKIES to 59618 to receive more information or by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth or purchase cookies for delivery, starting Feb. 18.

For the first time this year, the Girl Scouts are offering Adventurefuls, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel and sea salt, alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on...
Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location
Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor
Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
City of Bowling Green gives an update on tornado debris removal

Latest News

As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Rec on the Run will return Jan. 17.
Rec on The Run to return Jan. 17 at Kummer Little Recreation Center
(Source: KYDOE)
Nominations being accepted for Kentucky teacher awards
Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the...
Family uses sleuth skills to track down stolen show dog