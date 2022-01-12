Advertisement

Leitchfield couple competing on tv show, “Worst Cooks in America” for $25,000

By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple from Leitchfield has made it onto a Food Network show called “Worst Cooks in America” where they are competing for a cash prize.

Eddie and Kara Anderson, both teachers by day, admit to being pretty bad cooks. In fact, Kara said, “I can’t boil water without setting something on fire.”

The premise of the show is to get several teams together of two culinarily challenged people to become better cooks with the help of celebrity Chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks.

The winner takes home $25,000!

Eddie and Kara Anderson competing to win $25,000 on The Food Network
Eddie and Kara Anderson competing to win $25,000 on The Food Network(Allied Global Marketing)

The Andersons have been having a great time on the show which premiered last Wednesday, January 5, titled “Welcome to the Disaster Zone.”

There have been many mishaps along the way with tears, spilled food, fires and even somersaults.

Tonight’s episode called, “Worst Cooks Warriors” has a twist of sorts.

“Tonight’s episode-- is there it’s going to be like a gladiator-style arena going on at the kitchen,” explained Kara. “There’s an obstacle course in the kitchen.”

This is all happening while having to cook a good meal and not get sent home. However, Eddie is not worried, he says, “We’re better at that [obstacle course] than cooking.” Maybe having the physical edge may be their saving grace.

When asked what they would do with the cash if they win the big prize, Eddie answered, “Update our kitchen because now we know how to do things in the kitchen. That would be a good start.”

When asked how they got nominated to be on the show, Kara told us her mother is the person who made the nomination.

You can cheer on the Andersons on The Food Networks, “Worst Cooks in America” tonight at 8 p.m.

