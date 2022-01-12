Nominations being accepted for Kentucky teacher awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Education has begun accepting nominations for the 2023 teacher awards.

The Education Department said in a statement that any full-time public school teacher with at least three years of experience is eligible and can be nominated by students, parents, colleagues or community members.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said the awards are an opportunity to recognize excellence among teachers.

A panel of education professionals will judge all applicants in March and choose up to 24 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners.

The 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be chosen from the top nine contenders.

