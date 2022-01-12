Advertisement

Nominations being accepted for Kentucky teacher awards

(Source: KYDOE)
(Source: KYDOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Education has begun accepting nominations for the 2023 teacher awards.

The Education Department said in a statement that any full-time public school teacher with at least three years of experience is eligible and can be nominated by students, parents, colleagues or community members.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said the awards are an opportunity to recognize excellence among teachers.

A panel of education professionals will judge all applicants in March and choose up to 24 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners.

The 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be chosen from the top nine contenders.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on...
Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location
Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor
Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
City of Bowling Green gives an update on tornado debris removal

Latest News

Rec on the Run will return Jan. 17.
Rec on The Run to return Jan. 17 at Kummer Little Recreation Center
Service to remember those affected by the tornadoes
Christ Episcopal Church holds service to remember those affected by the December tornadoes
Volunteers Still Needed One Month After Tornadoes
Church Service Held to Remember Tornado Victims After One Month
Volunteers Still Needed One Month After Tornadoes
Volunteers Still Needed One Month After Tornadoes