Rec on The Run to return Jan. 17 at Kummer Little Recreation Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rec on the Run will return this coming Monday, Jan. 17 at the Kummer Little Recreation center.

The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and is a partnership between the Bowling Green and Warren County Parks and Recreation departments along with the WKU Athletics Department, the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The event is only for elementary age students.

Registration can be filled out here.

For more information or questions on how to register, call 270-393-3549.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.