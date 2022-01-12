BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Melanie Keeling, College and Career Readiness Coach at Warren East High School. Mrs. Keeling works with JA to plan job shadow events and helps make the connection between faculty and JA staff to find the best program for their classroom. Mrs. Keeling’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is that it offers “so many opportunities!” She also said, “One of the most wonderful attributes of Junior Achievement is how responsive its leaders are; if I have an idea, a request, a suggestion, they will locate a speaker, a program, a plan to meet that need. It is a terrific partnership to maintain and WCPS is fortunate to be a part of it.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.