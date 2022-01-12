Volunteers still needed at FEMA Distribution site

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One month after deadly tornadoes tore through parts of Bowling Green, recovery and rebuilding efforts are still going strong. Volunteers are in short supply at the FEMA Distribution site. Christian Appalachian Project has stepped in to help organize and distribute donations, but they are still needing help.

WBKO News stopped by the site, which is located at the old Sears Building in the Greenwood Mall, and talked with volunteers there. Many have come in from out of town to help.

“I am from Greenville, South Carolina, and we came in Saturday,” one volunteer said. “When I heard about the tornado blowing through, and the devastation, I wanted to find a way to get involved.” Volunteers are able to help those affected by the tornado ‘shop’ through all of the donations and take what they need.

“When the clients come in, we can take them around, they have food, they have hygiene project products, they have clothing and bedding, and they can just fill their cart up with everything they need,” Beth Dean, who is from Illinois, said.

They say it is a very rewarding experience, and encourage anyone who is thinking about volunteering, to go ahead and take the step even if it is just for one day.

“It’s been great just to volunteer with the other people here. The Christian Appalachian Project has been great, you know, orienting you and it’s just a great group of people with great camaraderie,” Bryan Dean explained.

If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer you can visit wearebgstrong.com.

Christ United Methodist Church in Bowling Green is providing a place for volunteers from out of town to stay.

