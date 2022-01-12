Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office to start implementing new body cameras

WCSO Body Cams
WCSO Body Cams(wcso)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now in the early stages of implementing new body cameras to be worn by the department’s deputies.

”I can look back throughout my career in law enforcement, and there have been multiple situations that, you know, being able to have something like that, on record whether for evidence of what actually trained transpired or during a particular call for service would be extremely valuable,” said Sheriff Brett Hightower.

Hightower added that this is something he wanted to have in the office as a tool for the community.

“As always, there’s a large expenditure with this, and fortunately, our magistrates and judge-executive saw that we wanted to move forward on this”, Hightower said, “And so we have gone through the process and where we have been able to obtain them, so we’re in the early stages of the implementation of our body-worn system”.

The cameras will be clipped to the deputy’s chest and will automatically turn on when the deputy gets close to a call if they begin running or some other type of fast movement, as well as with the presentation of their weapon, or any other time they are in contact with members of the community.

“Well, I can tell you this particular camera system is the only system we found that was NAACP approved so because of the redundancy in the backups on it that when we were looking for a particular camera system this was one approved specifically by them because like I say not intentionally but sometimes inadvertently”, he said.

Hightower also said the new system has several different phases and will be integrated with the computer-automated dispatch center.

