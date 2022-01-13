Advertisement

Arts of Southern Kentucky and Orchestra Kentucky announce 2022 - 2023 Line up

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new 2022 - 2023 lineup has been announced for Arts of Southern Kentucky and Orchestra Kentucky.

For those who love the classics, their Retro Series will not disappoint.

Also, a part of this season’s schedule is a Variety Series that is sure to have something for everyone.

Assistant Marketing Director, Maddie McClure appeared on Midday Live Thursday to talk about the new season which kicks off Saturday, July 16, with The Linda Ronstadt Songbook with Ann Hampton Callaway. McClure also touches on the benefits of getting a Series Subscription to the concerts and talks about the shows themselves.

Retro Series includes:

The Linda Ronstadt Songbook with Ann Hampton Callaway Saturday, July 16, 2022

Music of Elton John with Michael Cavanaugh Saturday, September 17, 2022

Queens of Soul Friday, November 11, 2022

Bowie Saturday, March 18, 2023

Beatlemadness Saturday, May 20, 2023

Music of Fleetwood Mac, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Variety Series includes:

Round Up: Music of the Old West Saturday, August 27, 2022

A Night at the Oscars Saturday, October 22, 2022

J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular! Saturday, December 17, 2022

Sinatra & Friends: Simply Swingin’ Saturday, February 11, 2023

Irving Berlin: From Rags to Ritzes Saturday, April 29, 2023

All concerts start at 7:30 pm at SKyPAC’s Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall.

Series subscriptions are available and if you subscribe to both series - all 10 concerts - get Landslide - Music of Fleetwood Mac FREE! Saturday, June 10, 2023

Find more information on all the shows and tickets in this link Shows & Tickets - SKyPAC | Bowling Green, KY (theskypac.com) or call 270-904-1880.

