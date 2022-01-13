Bailey Zappe named 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After capturing the nation’s attention with his record-breaking season, former WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe has been named the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner.

Zappe received the honor on Wednesday night in a private ceremony in Tyler, Texas emceed by CBS Sports Analyst Brian Jones in Tyler, Texas. The award honors college football’s top offensive player who exhibits characteristics and values embodied by the award’s namesake, Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell.

He was one of five finalists for the honor, beating out junior UTSA running back Sincere McCormick, senior Baylor running back Abram Smith, sophomore Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, and junior Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson. All five finalists are from Texas - Zappe is from Victoria.

Zappe is in an elite company as past recipients of the award include former number one NFL draft picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He earns the honor after breaking the FBS passing touchdown and yards records, throwing for 62 touchdowns and 5,967 yards.

He has accepted an invite to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this March.

