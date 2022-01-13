Advertisement

Bailey Zappe named 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner

Bailey Zapp, QB from Western KY, wins
Bailey Zapp, QB from Western KY, wins(earl campbell awards)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After capturing the nation’s attention with his record-breaking season, former WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe has been named the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner.

Zappe received the honor on Wednesday night in a private ceremony in Tyler, Texas emceed by CBS Sports Analyst Brian Jones in Tyler, Texas. The award honors college football’s top offensive player who exhibits characteristics and values embodied by the award’s namesake, Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell.

He was one of five finalists for the honor, beating out junior UTSA running back Sincere McCormick, senior Baylor running back Abram Smith, sophomore Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, and junior Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson. All five finalists are from Texas - Zappe is from Victoria.

Zappe is in an elite company as past recipients of the award include former number one NFL draft picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He earns the honor after breaking the FBS passing touchdown and yards records, throwing for 62 touchdowns and 5,967 yards.

He has accepted an invite to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this March.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on...
Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location
Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money
Joshua Niehoff arrested and accused of rape 1st degree.
BGPD: Man arrested for rape of juvenile, inappropriate contact with underage girls
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor
Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation

Latest News

Lady Tops defeat Indiana St.
Lady Toppers Take On Rice On The Road
Luke Frampton
Hilltoppers Welcome Rice for Nationally Televised Thursday Night Matchup
The Bowling Green Purples got a clean sweep over Warren East Tuesday night.
HIGHLIGHTS: Bowling Green boys, girls each blow past Warren East
Ohio County Defeats Barren County 59-51
Ohio County defeats Barren County 59-51