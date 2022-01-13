Beshear offers budget proposals to overcome nursing shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says his budget plan includes funding for increased scholarships and a loan forgiveness program to try to lure more Kentuckians into nursing.

Beshear said Wednesday he’ll also propose funding to shore up local health departments and expand support for mental health services.

He recommended a 34% increase in funding for domestic violence centers, rape crisis centers, and child advocacy centers.

The Democratic governor will present his two-year budget proposals to the Republican-led legislature in a Thursday evening speech.

In a break with tradition, House Republicans filed their own budget bill before receiving the governor’s recommendations.

