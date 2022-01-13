Advertisement

Beshear offers budget proposals to overcome nursing shortage

Andy Beshear, Kentucky (AP)
Andy Beshear, Kentucky (AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says his budget plan includes funding for increased scholarships and a loan forgiveness program to try to lure more Kentuckians into nursing.

Beshear said Wednesday he’ll also propose funding to shore up local health departments and expand support for mental health services.

He recommended a 34% increase in funding for domestic violence centers, rape crisis centers, and child advocacy centers.

The Democratic governor will present his two-year budget proposals to the Republican-led legislature in a Thursday evening speech.

In a break with tradition, House Republicans filed their own budget bill before receiving the governor’s recommendations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Q Coffee Emporium owners have announced they will close their Nashville Road location on...
Q Coffee Emporium to leave Nashville Road location
Porch pirating tornado relief items PSA
Woman notices people taking tornado donations, returning to store for money
Joshua Niehoff arrested and accused of rape 1st degree.
BGPD: Man arrested for rape of juvenile, inappropriate contact with underage girls
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor
Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation

Latest News

Former Christian County Sheriff William "Bill" Dillard
First African American sheriff in Kentucky passes away
Chevis Elliot Commits to Lindsey Wilson FB
Chevis Elliot Commits to Lindsey Wilson FB
Blood Drive in BG
‘Blood Assurance’ seeking blood donations after suffering from mass cancellations
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Home Burglary
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Home Burglary